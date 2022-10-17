Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Coldest weather of the season (so far) arrives this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s mild this morning with temperatures in the 50s under a clear sky. A dry cold front will move through today, which will dramatically drop temperatures. High temperatures will still make it to the lower 60s this afternoon, but low temperatures will drop to the upper 20s to lower 30s tonight. There are Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories for the entire area tonight. This means that temperatures near or below freezing could result in frost that kills plants.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 64 degrees. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: It will be much cooler on Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures only in the lower to mid 50s. In addition, low temperatures will reach at and below freezing again on Tuesday and Wednesday night. Winds will start to return to a southerly direction Thursday, bringing increased temperature values back to the Mid-South by Friday and next weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be warmer and will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Saturday and in the low 80 on Sunday.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

