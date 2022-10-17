Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Wed., 12 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Celebrating The Contributions In Civil Rights

Faith Morris | Managing Producer, Director of the Freedom Award

Expanding Opportunities for Memphis Musicians

Elizabeth Cawein | Founder and Executive Director at Memphis Export Music

Expanding Gambling Research & Treatment Services pt. 1

Dr. James Whelan | Psychology Professor and Institute Director at the University of Memphis

Stepping Up For Individuals with Down Syndrome pt. 1

Angie Childers, mother of Asher | Down Syndrome Association Of Memphis

Stepping Up For Individuals with Down Syndrome pt. 2

Bonnie Fayne, mother of Breonna | Down Syndrome Association Of Memphis

Know The Signs Of A Stroke & Act F.A.S.T.

Judge Cheryl Blackburn | Stroke survivor

Expanding Gambling Research & Treatment Services pt. 2

Dr. James Whelan | Psychology Professor and Institute Director at the University of Memphis

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

