Bluff City Life: Wed., 12 October
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Celebrating The Contributions In Civil Rights
Faith Morris | Managing Producer, Director of the Freedom Award
Expanding Opportunities for Memphis Musicians
Elizabeth Cawein | Founder and Executive Director at Memphis Export Music
Expanding Gambling Research & Treatment Services pt. 1
Dr. James Whelan | Psychology Professor and Institute Director at the University of Memphis
Stepping Up For Individuals with Down Syndrome pt. 1
Angie Childers, mother of Asher | Down Syndrome Association Of Memphis
Stepping Up For Individuals with Down Syndrome pt. 2
Bonnie Fayne, mother of Breonna | Down Syndrome Association Of Memphis
Know The Signs Of A Stroke & Act F.A.S.T.
Judge Cheryl Blackburn | Stroke survivor
Expanding Gambling Research & Treatment Services pt. 2
