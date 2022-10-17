Bluff City Life: Tues., 11 October
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
A Night Of Music, Comedy, And Inspiration To Support A Local Domestic Violence Shelter
Marquipta Odom | Executive Director at YWCA of Greater Memphis
Getting Outdoors To Raise Money For Education
Dr. Daniel R. Weiss | Head of School at Bornblum Jewish Community School
A Celebration Of Fine Arts & Fine Local Music
David Johnson | David Johnson Ceramics
Denise Ford | Director of Artist at RiverArtsFest
Campbell Clinic Foundation Celebrates 75 Years
Jenny Koltnow | Executive Director at Campbell Clinic Foundation
Groundbreaking Trials For Breast Cancer Patients
Richard Gilmore, MD | Breast Oncology Surgeon at West Cancer Center’s Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center
Sponsored by West Cancer Center
Mid-South Hero: Natalie McKinney
Click here to nominate a Mid-South Hero
Pumpkin Patch Season At Second Baptist
Rev. Daniel Johnson | Associate Pastor at Second Baptist Church
2nd Baptist Pumpkin Patch:
- Open daily through October 31
- Pumpkin Festival: October 22
- Second Baptist Church, 4680 Walnut Grove
Sponsored by Second Baptist Church
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.