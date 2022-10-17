Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bluff City Life: Tues., 11 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

A Night Of Music, Comedy, And Inspiration To Support A Local Domestic Violence Shelter

Marquipta Odom | Executive Director at YWCA of Greater Memphis

Getting Outdoors To Raise Money For Education

Dr. Daniel R. Weiss | Head of School at Bornblum Jewish Community School

A Celebration Of Fine Arts & Fine Local Music

David Johnson | David Johnson Ceramics

Denise Ford | Director of Artist at RiverArtsFest

Campbell Clinic Foundation Celebrates 75 Years

Jenny Koltnow | Executive Director at Campbell Clinic Foundation

Groundbreaking Trials For Breast Cancer Patients

Richard Gilmore, MD | Breast Oncology Surgeon at West Cancer Center’s Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center

Sponsored by West Cancer Center

Mid-South Hero: Natalie McKinney

Click here to nominate a Mid-South Hero

Pumpkin Patch Season At Second Baptist

Rev. Daniel Johnson | Associate Pastor at Second Baptist Church

2nd Baptist Pumpkin Patch:

  • Open daily through October 31
  • Pumpkin Festival: October 22
  • Second Baptist Church, 4680 Walnut Grove

Sponsored by Second Baptist Church

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Holland
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall
The Vols rushed the field after the big win.
Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama
New business in Mason
New Businesses open up shop in Mason
Severe Weather Risk Saturday
First Alert to possible strong to severe storms Saturday evening
They send a down payment on a property and then try to get a refund before the check clears. ...
BBB warns of new phone scam in the Mid-South

Latest News

Lace Up To Make Strides Against Breast Cancer
Bluff City Life: Fri., 14 October
Stepping Up For Individuals With Down Syndrome
Bluff City Life: Wed., 12 October
Helping Children And Families Live Successfully
Bluff City Life: Mon., 10 October
Raising Awareness About Kidney Disease
Bluff City Life: Friday, 14 October pt. 1 of 8