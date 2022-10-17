Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bluff City Life: Fri., 14 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Raising Awareness About Kidney Disease

Ryan Deady | Board Member at National Kidney Foundation

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Inside South Point Grocery

Family Fun Day At Metal Museum

Jennifer Godwin | Communications Manager at Metal Museum

Lace Up To Make Strides Against Breast Cancer

Elizabeth Ennis | Senior Development Manager at American Cancer Society

Real Men Wear Pink In Memphis

Elizabeth Ennis | Senior Development Manager at American Cancer Society

Chad Pendleton | President & CEO of the Amerigroup Tennessee & 2022 Real Men Wear Pink Ambassador

Bluff City Life Spotlight: The Rules To Memphis Armored Fight Club

Restore Your Metal Objects At The Metal Museum

Jeannie Saltmarsh | Artist & Metals Studios Coordinators at Metal Museum

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Holland
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall
The Vols rushed the field after the big win.
Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama
New business in Mason
New Businesses open up shop in Mason
Severe Weather Risk Saturday
First Alert to possible strong to severe storms Saturday evening
They send a down payment on a property and then try to get a refund before the check clears. ...
BBB warns of new phone scam in the Mid-South

Latest News

Stepping Up For Individuals With Down Syndrome
Bluff City Life: Wed., 12 October
Pumpkin Patch Season At Second Baptist
Bluff City Life: Tues., 11 October
Helping Children And Families Live Successfully
Bluff City Life: Mon., 10 October
Raising Awareness About Kidney Disease
Bluff City Life: Friday, 14 October pt. 1 of 8