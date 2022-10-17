Bluff City Life: Fri., 14 October
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Raising Awareness About Kidney Disease
Ryan Deady | Board Member at National Kidney Foundation
Bluff City Life Spotlight: Inside South Point Grocery
Family Fun Day At Metal Museum
Jennifer Godwin | Communications Manager at Metal Museum
Lace Up To Make Strides Against Breast Cancer
Elizabeth Ennis | Senior Development Manager at American Cancer Society
Chad Pendleton | President & CEO of the Amerigroup Tennessee & 2022 Real Men Wear Pink Ambassador
Bluff City Life Spotlight: The Rules To Memphis Armored Fight Club
Restore Your Metal Objects At The Metal Museum
Jeannie Saltmarsh | Artist & Metals Studios Coordinators at Metal Museum
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
