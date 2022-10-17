Accused freight train burglar steals $12k in Adidas from boxcars, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have arrested a man accused of stealing $12,000 worth of Adidas shoes from over a dozen freight train boxcars.

Brandon Cammon is charged with 15 counts of burglary; theft of property valued at $10,000-$60,000; and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, police responded to the boxcar burglary in the area of East E.H. Crump Boulevard and Phelan Avenue.

The caller reported a man taking boxes off of the train and loading them into a dark SUV.

Officers spotted the man, later identified as Cammon, doing exactly as described and attempted to conduct a traffic stop when Cammon took off heading westbound on E.H. Crump Boulevard.

Cammon then made a northbound turn onto Danny Thomas Boulevard and crashed, police say. He then abandoned the car and fled.

During the foot chase, an officer reported seeing Cammon throw a gun into the woods.

The gun was later found in the bushes where Cammon was seen throwing it.

Cammon was eventually detained.

Officers searched his gray Ford Escape and located multiple boxes taken from the train along with another firearm, two empty magazines, 13 loose 9mm rounds, a cellphone, and a checkbook inside a black backpack.

The boxes contained multiple pairs of Adidas shoes.

Officers checked the area and found 10 additional boxes filled with Adidas stashed in the woods.

Officers then checked closer to the tracks and located another 5-10 boxes.

Police say 15 boxcars were burglarized in total.

The total approximate value of the shoes recovered was $12,000.

Cammon is in jail on a $70,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

