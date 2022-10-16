Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama

SEC officials announced that the University of Tennessee will have to pay $100,000 after fans stormed the field after the win over Alabama.
The Vols rushed the field after the big win.
The Vols rushed the field after the big win.(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee has been fined by the Southeastern Conference after fans stormed the field following the Vols’ historic win over Alabama on Saturday night.

With one second left in the game, Chase McGrath kicked a field goal that brought the score to 52-49 and handed a win to Tennessee for the first time since 2006. Neyland Stadium exploded, and thousands of fans rushed to the field in celebration.

Unfortunately, the behavior was against the league’s access to competition area policy. UT officials will now pay the price of $100,000.

This was Tenessee’s second offense; the last time the SEC levied fines was after a basketball game against Florida in 2006.

UT System President Randy Boyd was seen in a video circulating social media after the game. Looking over a field of Tennessee fans taking down the goalposts, he was asked how much “that” would cost to which he replied, “It doesn’t matter. We’ll do this every year.”

Fines imposed on universities for violation of the access to competition area policy are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund, according to a release.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Weather Risk Saturday
First Alert to possible strong to severe storms Saturday evening
They send a down payment on a property and then try to get a refund before the check clears. ...
BBB warns of new phone scam in the Mid-South
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
The scene at Raines and Kirby
2 MPD officers relieved of duty after fatal crash
Three 6 Mafia x Memphis Grizzlies
Three 6 Mafia, Grizzlies create most Memphis collab ever

Latest News

Police say those pictured are persons of interest in the incident that injured two, killing...
Persons of interest sought after 1 Ole Miss student killed, another injured behind Oxford City Hall
The clerk's office's newest location on Riverdale Road.
County mayor urges for Wanda Halbert’s cooperation to open new clerk’s office on time
Letter exchange between Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert.
County mayor urges for Wanda Halbert’s cooperation to open new clerk’s office on time
Tennessee defeated Alabama, breaking a 15-year streak, on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Tennessee defeats Alabama, 52-49
New business in Mason
New Businesses open up shop in Mason