Rising Memphis soccer star gets opportunity of a lifetime from Juventus FC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jorge Ruiz started playing soccer when he was seven, and it didn’t take long for those around him to realize he was supremely talented.

“I had a couple of coaches, and they like started seeing things in me kind of,” Jorge said. “Not trying to be like I’m really good and stuff, but they were like looking at me and like ‘Oh, he’s going somewhere.’ So that’s when I noticed I had to like train more and stuff.”

As his star kept rising, an incredible opportunity presented itself last summer. He was chosen to attend a U.S. soccer camp hosted by Juventus, one of Italy’s most prestigious pro soccer teams, after an essay he wrote was chosen as part of a competition.

After his performance at that camp, Jorge was invited to Italy by Juventus to showcase his skills as part of their USA program. The only problem was the cost.

Jorge’s middle school coach and 6th-grade math teacher, Nickolas Tilley stepped in to help.

“When we found out that Jorge had this opportunity, we wanted to do everything in our power to help Jorge out and make this opportunity a reality,” said Tilley.

Tilley started a GoFundMe with a goal of $4,500, and that mark was cleared in under two weeks. Jorge’s dream trip to Italy is a go.

“I’m really excited because it’s a different place I haven’t went to before,” said Jorge. “So, I think I’m just going to play a couple of games and visit around Italy and meet the Juventus people.”

“He will get to train with coaches that hold a UEFA license which is arguably the top license within soccer in the world,” Tilley explained.

Jorge is doing it for more than himself though. His parents immigrated from Honduras to the U.S. about 20 years ago.

Their oldest son, well aware of all the sacrifices his parents have made for him, has experienced unimaginable rights in front of him, with the goal to create a better life for his family for good.

“They’re really proud,” said Jorge. “Because they wanted me to succeed, because we don’t come from a very rich family, so they want me to succeed for them and for the rest of my family.”

He has all the potential to do just that.

“I have been around soccer my whole life and have worked with a lot of very talented kids and been around some very talented players,” said Tilley. “For his age, I struggle to think of somebody who reads the game better than he does.”

Jorge will take the trip to Italy to take part in the Juventus program in March.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.