New Businesses open up shop in Mason

By Walter Murphy
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Two new businesses held grand openings Saturday in Mason after a troubled year for the historic small town.

Commolita Williams and Tiffany Taylor, two cousins born and raised in Mason, said they saw a need in their town. So, they decided to do something about it.

“I was born and raised here, and it’s an amazing town,” said Williams.

Williams and Taylor then decided to open up Mason Medical Clinic and Kat’s Beauty Supply, side-by-side in an area that hasn’t seen so much as a gas station in years.

“It was just on my heart,” said Williams, who is also a registered nurse. “I was going to do whatever I needed to do it.”

The new medical center will bring family practitioners and mental health services to the town of 1,300 people, who previously had to drive an average of 20 minutes to and from the neighboring towns for medical treatment. This is something Taylor was excited to do.

“I’m just going to keep striving and keep pushing to provide the community with what they actually need,” said Taylor.

Williams, who will oversee the beauty supply side of the new venture said it’s her way of giving back to the town that shaped her into the woman she is today.

“I stayed here and I am doing something for this community,” said Williams. “I have kids here and I want them to have a legacy.”

That legacy is seen boldly in the name of her store, which is named after her and Taylor’s grandmother Kat--also born and raised in Mason.

“I am here to help this city and the community grow. It doesn’t really have much, but me and my cousin are here to make it better. Community is our business,” said Williams.

