Memphis blows double-digit lead for second straight week, falls to East Carolina

Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan (5) in action during the first half of an NCAA college...
Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan (5) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis football led by as many as 17 on Saturday night on the road against East Carolina.

But they allowed the Pirates to come back and eventually win in 4 overtimes, 47-45.

The Tigers drop to 4-3 on the season and 2-2 in AAC play.

It’s the second straight week the Tigers have given up a double-digit lead, after falling to Houston at home last Friday after leading by as many as 19 in the fourth quarter.

Memphis hits the road again next Saturday to take on one of the best teams in the AAC in Tulane.

