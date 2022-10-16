Local woman discovers cancer without mammogram

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Cancer Society, screening mammograms miss about 1 in 8 breast cancers, and women with dense breasts are more likely to get false-negative results.

That’s why a year ago, Audrey Tauxe thought she was “all clear” until further testing detected the disease.

“Well, I got another clear report that was wonderful, and I felt like I was good until the next year,” said Audrey Tauxe, Breast Cancer Survivor.

All-clear were the two words Audrey Tauxe said she needed to hear on Aug. 31 last year. She never thought her dense breast tissue would warrant additional screening. Nearly two weeks later, her relief was short-lived.

“I was at home and just putting on my daily lotion and had enough just to go across my right breast and thought that I felt something,” said Tauxe.

Although Tauxe said she wasn’t concerned, she didn’t waste any time bringing it to her physician’s attention at Baptist Women’s Hospital.

“She felt what I felt and did an ultrasound in the office, and so, that I expected. But she also felt it was needed to go ahead and do a needle biopsy. I was not expecting that at all,” said Tauxe. “The very next day was on October 13th so on October 14th Dr. Vanderwall called and said it came back malignant, and she was very sorry.”

Tauxe was diagnosed with hormonal breast cancer.

“There is some fairly compelling evidence to suggest that there is something in dense tissue by itself that could be rise to more breast cancer,” said Martha Elizabeth Glenn, Baptist Women’s Health Center diagnostic radiologist.

That’s why Baptist Women’s Health Center diagnostic radiologist suggests that if women have a high-risk family history they should seek additional screening.

“She might benefit from either a 3-D mammogram, which will seek through the density somewhat better. That’s one of the great benefits of 3-D mammography, tomosynthesis, or she would benefit from an ultrasound examination,” said Glenn.

It’s a message not only physicians hope women will take heed of, in the month of Oct. for Breast Cancer Awareness, but it’s something for women to know as well.

“If you were told at any point in your life that you have dense breast tissue, you need to be your own best advocate. You need to look out for yourself and those that you love,” said Tauxe.

Tauxe said she is waiting on her final imaging to find out if she is cancer-free, but hopes for more people to perform self-breast exams and get screenings.

