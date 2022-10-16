Advertise with Us
County mayor urges for Wanda Halbert’s cooperation to open new clerk’s office on time

The clerk's office's newest location on Riverdale Road.
By Walter Murphy
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris says Clerk Wanda Halbert isn’t cooperating with the county’s Information Technology (IT) department.

According to a letter addressed to Halbert, it could delay the opening of the new Shelby County Clerk’s Office on Riverdale Road, which is scheduled to open on Oct. 31.

The letter states the IT team needs to do a walk-through of the new location.

They’ll need five days to make the finishing touches on all of the new tech installations.

The mayor goes on in the letter to say, “The problem, as I understand it, is that you have not yet cooperated with the IT team for these purposes.”

But, Clerk Halbert says that’s not true.

Action News 5 reached out to her on Sunday, and she told us she didn’t want to do an interview.

She did, however, provide us with her response to Mayor Harris.

In the letter, Halbert says her team has been communicating with the county’s IT team, even saying she met with them last Wednesday.

She goes on to say, “Since we are in regular communication with the Shelby County IT and BIS, please let us know exactly what you are referencing in your statement.”

This is just the latest in a laundry list of issues plaguing Clerk Halbert and her office.

For most of 2022′s summer months, the clerk’s office has been swamped by a backlog that caused long lines in the dangerous heat — a backlog Halbert says was the result of new state license plates.

It even forced Clerk Halbert to shut down the offices for two week-long stints to attempt to get up-to-date.

It remains to be seen whether or not those shutdowns resulted in a permanent fix for the Shelby County Clerk’s Offices.

Just last week, calls and emails flooded the newsroom about long lines that started to take hold again.

Halbert told Action News 5 that she is set to meet with the county commission tomorrow afternoon.

