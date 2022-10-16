Advertise with Us
Clouds and showers linger today with a big blast of cold for the week ahead

By Erin Thomas
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers and storms will persist across the Mid-South through the afternoon. Behind the front, much cooler temperatures will filter in for the work week. In addition, low temperatures will reach at and below freezing, meaning frost/freeze headlines will likely be needed for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Rural portions of west Tennessee may experience a hard freeze Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

  • AVERAGE HIGH: 76
  • AVERAGE LOW: 54

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy to overcast with scattered showers through the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

TONIGHT: Clouds early, then gradually clearing overnight. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

THIS WEEK: Sunshine prevails for the week ahead, but temperatures will be significantly cooler. Monday will have highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s. High temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will be in the 50s/60s, with the coldest day expected to be Tuesday. In addition, low temperatures will reach at and below freezing. As such, a FREEZE WATCH has been issued for portions of northeast Arkansas and west Tennessee for early Tuesday morning. Winds will start to return to a southerly direction Thursday, bringing increased temperature values back to the Mid-South by Friday and next weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING
FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING(WMC)

