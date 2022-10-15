Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Weekend cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms, followed by unseasonably cold temperatures

WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arctic front is moving our way and will bring clouds, rain, and thunderstorms for much of the area this weekend. A few storms could be strong to severe Saturday night. Then cold, dry arctic air behind the front will settle in for much of next week and will likely bring the first widespread frost of the season.

  • AVERAGE HIGH: 76
  • AVERAGE LOW: 55

TODAY: Increasing Clouds with rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the low to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a light West wind, and lows in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered light rain and drizzle along with high temperatures in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be sunny and chilly with afternoon highs only in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Wednesday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 70.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

