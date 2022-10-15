Tennessee defeats Alabama, 52-49

Rocky Top On Top! How are you celebrating? Fans are going wild after the Vols beat Alabama for the first time since 2006. https://bit.ly/3CBbBhs Posted by WVLT on Saturday, October 15, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This year’s edition of “The Third Saturday in October” features a battle of undefeated teams for the first time since 1989 as No. 6 Vols play host to No. 3 Alabama inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium.

Saturday will mark the sixth time in the series history that the Vols and Crimson Tide will meet as top-10 opponents inside of Neyland Stadium and several VFLs are back for this one including Chicago Bears rookie Velus Jones.

VFL and NFL Chicago Bears Velus Jones Jr. is in the house ahead of the Tennessee #Vols Alabama game! pic.twitter.com/LidJB7PjY9 — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) October 15, 2022

Tennessee is the only FBS program this season with three or more victories over AP Top 25 ranked teams at the time of meeting. They’ll try and continue that trend this afternoon against the Crimson Tide.

Also in attendance today, the Sheriff himself, Peyton Manning and fellow quarterback Josh Heupel spending a couple of minutes together down on the field prior to kickoff.

The Sheriff is in the building! pic.twitter.com/kvQLzuVB82 — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) October 15, 2022

1ST QUARTER

Tennessee won the coin toss and deferred to the 2nd half. Bryce Young and Alabama would get the first crack at it and after picking up one first down, were shut down by the Volunteer defense first on consecutive runs and then an incomplete pass on third and long. The Tide would punt to Tennessee.

The Vols’ first possession would start at their own 44. A first down pass to Bru McCoy, and Tennessee was on it’s way. Hendon Hooker would pick up some nice yardage. On 3rd and 6 at the Alabama 21, Hooker connected with tight end Jacob Warren for a big first down. A 7-yard run by Jabari Small got Tennessee down to the Tide one and from there it’s Small coming up big. The TD run would be reviewed but upheld. The PAT by Chase McGrath made it 7-0 Vols with 10:18 remaining in the 1st quarter.

On its second possession, Bama picked up a big first down into Tennessee territory on a Bryce Young pass. It was 3rd and 6 and the UT 33. After a holding penalty, Bama striked with the big play on a perfect pass and catch from Young to Isaiah Bond. The play covered 33 yards. On the next play, while being pressured, it looked as if Young was throwing it away, but #80 Kobie Prentice made a tightrope catch on the sideline. On the next play, Jahmir Gibbs ran it in from 4 yards out. The game was tied 7-7 with 7:59 remaining in the first quarter.

BAM! Just like that the Vols answer. Hooker hits Jalin Hyatt from 36 yards out! Vols back io 14-7. Hendon ties Heath Shuler’s record of 18 straight games with a TD pass! @wvltrick pic.twitter.com/2E9UtN5V6Z — wvlt (@wvlt) October 15, 2022

WOW! Tennessee stuffed Bama on defense and then scored on its third straight possession. Once again 5+11=6! Vols with 21 1st quarter points after scoring 24 for the game last year. Hooker 6-7, 97 yards and 2 TDs.

A key for Tennessee was limiting mistakes. So far so good. Vols with just one penalty, Tide with 7-54 yards @wvltrick — wvlt (@wvlt) October 15, 2022

2ND QUARTER

Vols’ defense bent but did not break, holding Alabama to a short FG. Will Reichard is good from 20 yards, and Tennessee led 21-10 with 14:07 remaining in the half.

What a series of events. Bama’s Quandarrius Robinson muffs a UT punt. Then it’s Hooker to Ramel Keyton on a 31-yard pass play to the Bama 9. From the 2-yard line, it’s TE Princeton Fant out of the fullback position for the TD! Vols led 28-10 with 11:41 in the 2nd quarter.

Alabama answered with an 84-yard TD drive capped off by a Bryce Young pass to Ja’Corey Brooks in the end zone from 7 yards out. Bama pulled within eleven. 28-17 Vols with 6:46 remaining in the 1st half.

Instead of attempting a 52-yard FG, coach Josh Heupel chose to go for it on 4th and 6, but Hendon Hooker’s pass to Ramel Keyton in the end zone was overthrown. The ball went over on downs to the Crimson Tide.

Bama immediately began to drive and moved into Tennessee territory thanks to the passing of Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. The game was stopped for a review of a possible targeting call on Omari Thomas against Bryce Young on a deep pass that was incomplete out of the end zone. It was determined not to be targeting. Then on 2nd and 10 and the Vols 20 with 1:28 remaining in the half, Tennessee would stuff the run. On 3rd and 15 at the 25, Bama’s pass was incomplete. That set up Will Reichard from 43 yards out. The FG is good, and Bama came up to 28-20 with 36 seconds remaining in the half.

The Vols would bring in Joe Milton for one last pass from their own 46 to the Bama end zone. The pass got there but fell incomplete as Tennessee takes a 28-20 lead into the locker room.

3RD QUARTER

In the opening rush, Hooker fakes a pass and manages to get a first down. Small comes back to get another down to pick up at the 50-yard line. He spends a minute catching his breath. Hooker throws a deep pass to Ramel Keyton, but he spins and loses the momentum, 3rd down at 13.

Jaylen Wright ran for 6 years, just sneaking into Alabama territory. Alabama’s defense keeps the Vols from getting to the line at 4th and 2.

Although originally ruling a turnover of downs, the SEC referees review what down it is. Several minutes of deliberation maintain the call.

Bama’s offense picks up the ball at the 40-yard-line. Tennessee’s defense slams into Bama for a loss of 3 years. Young’s pass to a wide-open Jahmyr Gibbs for a 26-yard touchdown. Alabama’s first attempt at a two-point conversion is successful, bringing the score up to 28-28.

The Vols pick up the ball at their own 25-yard line and run the ball for a 3-yard gain. A MASSIVE 60-yard throw to Hyatt brings Vols ahead. McGrath misses the kick, 34-28 with 10 mins left.

Paxton Brooks kickoff for 65 yards for a touchback. Gibbs runs for 3 yards before he meets the Vols’ defense. Young’s pass to Isaiah Bond is incomplete, but Bama gets a first down on the next play with an 8-yard pass to Prentice.

Bama’s drive is moving down the field with three complete passes.

Young throws a solid pass to an open Gibbs at Tennessee’s 2, and a penalty against Banks brings the ball to the one-yard line. Saban calls a timeout to catch his breath with 4:52 left in the game.

Tennessee’s defense nips at the heels of McClellan as he makes it into the endzone. A holding play against Alabama moves the ball back five yards to the Vols’ 16.

A pass was incomplete to Brooks, but a penalty call against Tennessee brings the ball back to the 2. Bama walks into the endzone, bringing the score up to 35-34 Bama.

Small starts the drive with a few runs for two first downs. Hooker’s pass is intercepted by Bama. They don’t get far when the clock runs out, starting the 4th Quarter.

4TH QUARTER

Tennessee opens the drive at their own 6. Hyatt makes an amazing catch and runs past any hopeful Bama defensive players for a 78-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion is good, bringing the score up to 42-35.

This is a record day for Hyatt already. This is his first game with four touchdowns. There’s still plenty of game left with 14 minutes left in the 4th quarter.

Paxton Brooks kickoff for 65 yards for a touchback. Young is sacked by Omari Thomas for a 2nd and 24. A massive run by Gibbs brings the ball to the 5. Alabama brings it up to the 1-yard line but meets Tennessee’s defense. It is 4th and goal before a pass connects with Cameron Latu for a touchdown. Alabama ties the game, 42-42 with 8:36 left.

The ball comes back to Tennessee’s 5. Hooker makes a smart move by going for a 10-yard run. Alabama picks up a fumbled ball and runs it into the endzone, bringing the score to 49-42 Alabama.

Vols pick up the ball and immediately grab the first down. A defensive pass interference grants Tennessee a new set of downs. There are 5 minutes left in the game. Tennessee faces 4th and one at the Alabama 34. A false start backs Tennessee up 5 yards.

Two flags are thrown down after Alabama intercepts the ball in Tennessee’s endzone on 4th down. Referees deliberate and calls a pass interference against Alabama, which grants Tennessee another chance.

A pass connects with Hyatt, bringing the score up to 49-49 and giving Hyatt another record for five touchdowns in a game.

With under a minute left in the game, Young passes to Prentice to bring the ball to the 50-yard line.

The ball stops at the 32-yard line within field goal range. Tennessee calls a timeout with 25 seconds left.

Reichard misses a 50-yard field goal.

There is one second left. Hooker just completed a pass within field goal range. McGrath makes the kick, beating Alabama 52-49.

