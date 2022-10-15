Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Teen arrested for helping plot relative’s murder, authorities say

Authorities in Louisiana say two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting. (Source: WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Two teenagers have allegedly confessed to their involvement in a deadly shooting that killed a 33-year-old woman.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

WAFB reports that deputies apprehended a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident. He was booked into the juvenile detention center on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen told homicide detectives that a 16-year-old girl solicited his help to kill the woman, who was a family member of the girl.

Detectives said they also took the girl into custody, as she confessed to her part in having the victim killed.

Authorities identified the woman killed as 33-year-old Markeshia Stone.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at Raines and Kirby
2 MPD officers relieved of duty after fatal crash
They send a down payment on a property and then try to get a refund before the check clears. ...
BBB warns of new phone scam in the Mid-South
Jarred Carruba
Memphis cheer coach named in federal Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
An in-progress look at the Memphis Sports and Events Center
First major event announced for Memphis Sports and Events Center
Screenshot from the viral video showing cars doing donuts at a busy Winchester intersection as...
MPD offers explanation following viral video of officer ‘doing nothing’ as cars perform donuts

Latest News

NAACP
NAACP prepares for start of early voting
WMC
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
WMC
Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
At debate, Herschel Walker denies past support for US abortion ban