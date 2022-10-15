MPD: 2 killed, 2 juveniles injured in car crash
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a two-car fatal crash Friday evening.
According to police, one person was found dead on the scene.
A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.
The two juveniles that were transported to LeBonheur are in non-critical condition, said MPD.
The crash happened on Horn Lake Road and Charter Avenue.
