MPD: 1 killed, 3 injured, including juveniles in car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a two-car fatal crash Friday evening.

According to police, one person was found dead.

The crash happened on Horn Lake Road and Charter Avenue.

Two juveniles were transported to LeBonheur in critical condition, said MPD.

One adult was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

