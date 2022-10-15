Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD: 1 killed, 3 injured including juveniles in car crash

MPD: 1 killed, 3 injured, including juveniles in car crash
MPD: 1 killed, 3 injured, including juveniles in car crash(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a two-car fatal crash Friday evening.

According to police, one person was found dead.

The crash happened on Horn Lake Road and Charter Avenue.

Two juveniles were transported to LeBonheur in critical condition, said MPD.

One adult was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at Raines and Kirby
2 MPD officers relieved of duty after fatal crash
They send a down payment on a property and then try to get a refund before the check clears. ...
BBB warns of new phone scam in the Mid-South
Jarred Carruba
Memphis cheer coach named in federal Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
An in-progress look at the Memphis Sports and Events Center
First major event announced for Memphis Sports and Events Center
Screenshot from the viral video showing cars doing donuts at a busy Winchester intersection as...
MPD offers explanation following viral video of officer ‘doing nothing’ as cars perform donuts

Latest News

NAACP
NAACP prepares for start of early voting
WMC
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
WMC
Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed
The hospital in Brownsville, TN closed its doors in 2014, and residents are overjoyed to have...
Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed
Infant loss Awareness Month
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day