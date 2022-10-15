More scattered showers and storms overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Severe T’Storm Watch is in effect for Lee, Phillips and St. Francis counties in eastern AR until 11 PM. Hail up to quarter size is possible with any storms.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms will redevelop and move in from Arkansas with lows in the lower 60s. Heavy rain and lightning is the main risk. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered downpours early with clouds lingering. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph. Cooler and drier air will move in Sunday night with decreasing clouds late. Lows will be in the low 50s.

NEXT WEEK: will start off chilly but sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s through Thursday. Widespread frost is possible by Tuesday through Thursday morning. Friday will be warmer with highs back in the low 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

