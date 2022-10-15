Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MBI investigates Southaven shooting at Red Hook

1 person injured from shooting in Southaven restaurant
1 person injured from shooting in Southaven restaurant(MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night at a local restaurant.

SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m.

One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police.

According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police detained one person of interest for questioning.

SPD asks if you have information about the shooting, call 662-393-8652.

