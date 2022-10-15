Friday Football Fever Week 9

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The regular season in high school football is winding down, and week 9 of Friday Football Fever featured plenty of great matchups with teams looking to pick up wins ahead of postseason play.

Our Game of the Week featured a private school rivalry between Memphis University School and Christian Brothers.

The Purple Wave recovered an Owls’ fumble on the second play from scrimmage in the first quarter, then cashed in on the next play as Jack McLaughlin found Ryan Hall for a 13-yard touchdown to put the home team up 7-0 fast.

The next score didn’t come until the final two minutes of the first half when Makhi Shaw scored a 9-yard touchdown for MUS to tie the game at 7.

CBHS threw the first punch of the second half when senior running back Tristian Taylor got loose for a spectacular 59-yard score to put the Purple Wave back in front 14-7.

From there, MUS rode their star running back Tee Perry. The junior scored his 9th and 10th touchdowns of the season to carry the Owls to a 21-14 win that moves them to 6-2 on the season. CBHS drops to 4-4 in 2022.

Down the street, Lausanne increased their win streak to four games with a commanding 49-14 victory over St. George’s.

Elsewhere in the 901, Melrose dominates Hamilton on the road 44-0, and the Golden Wildcats improve to 7-1.

Down in Mississippi, the magical season for Southaven continues. The Chargers go on the road and pitch the shutout against Olive Branch 27-0 to remain a perfect 7-0.

Also in Olive Branch, Center Hill takes care of Horn Lake 40-28.

