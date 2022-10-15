First Alert to strong to possibly severe storms Saturday evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected to evolve across the Mid-South Saturday as a cold front moves through the region.

Strong wind gusts and isolated large hail are the main threats, mainly between 5 PM and 11 PM.

Saturday night storm threats (WMC)

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a LEVEL 2 THREAT (yellow) that does include eastern Arkansas.

This means scattered thunderstorms are expected. While storms may be short-lived, they can be intense.

Severe Weather Risk Saturday (WMC)

Following this weekends cold front, much of the Mid-South will experience near/below freezing temperatures by midweek.

Rural portions of west Tennessee may experience a hard freeze Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

