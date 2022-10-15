Breakdown: Why frost can develop even though temperatures readings are above freezing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weekend cold front has brought a blast of cool air to the Mid-South.

So cool, in fact, that morning frost has been in the forecast.

By definition, frost is defined as a layer of ice that forms on surfaces that are at or below 32°F.

You might have noticed temperatures on your smart phone app or the TV shows temperatures above freezing. If thats the case, how does frost develop?

Sometimes frost can occur on your lawn overnight, even though your thermometer may never have dropped to the freezing mark, because cold air on clear, calm nights sinks to ground level.

Temperatures at the ground can be lower than the temperature only a few feet higher where your thermometer may be located. Since official weather measurements are taken in an instrument shelter four to five feet above the ground, frost can form even when the official temperature is above freezing.

