1 person injured from shooting in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard.

SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m.

One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police.

According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police detained one person of interest for questioning.

SPD asks if you have information about the shooting, call 662-393-8652.

