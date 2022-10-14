Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Zoo Boo brings ‘Stranger Things’ to Memphis

Zoo Boo at the Memphis Zoo
Zoo Boo at the Memphis Zoo(Action News 5)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday marks the beginning of spooky season at the Memphis Zoo.

The annual Le Bonheur Zoo Boo returns at 6 p.m. and will run for select nights until Halloween.

This year’s theme is Stranger Things.

“We’ve got a little walkthrough Stranger Things experience, but lots of the traditionals are back,” Chief Development Officer Michelle Correia said. ”I’m standing in front of the Hay Maze with a brand new pumpkin hut that lights up. We’ve got lots of more candy stations this year than ever before. We got a new bat tunnel and we got a new interactive mermaid experience.”

Memphis Zoo officials say there will be several family-fun activities throughout the zoo and multiple candy stations.

Tickets are $13 for members and $18 for non-members. Click here to buy yours.

Zoo officials are urging people to get tickets before they sell out.

“The busy nights will sell out. Lots of tickets for opening weekend. That’s a great weekend to come… a little less crowded,” Correia said.

