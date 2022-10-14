Zoo Boo brings ‘Stranger Things’ to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday marks the beginning of spooky season at the Memphis Zoo.

The annual Le Bonheur Zoo Boo returns at 6 p.m. and will run for select nights until Halloween.

This year’s theme is Stranger Things.

“We’ve got a little walkthrough Stranger Things experience, but lots of the traditionals are back,” Chief Development Officer Michelle Correia said. ”I’m standing in front of the Hay Maze with a brand new pumpkin hut that lights up. We’ve got lots of more candy stations this year than ever before. We got a new bat tunnel and we got a new interactive mermaid experience.”

Memphis Zoo officials say there will be several family-fun activities throughout the zoo and multiple candy stations.

Tickets are $13 for members and $18 for non-members. Click here to buy yours.

Zoo officials are urging people to get tickets before they sell out.

“The busy nights will sell out. Lots of tickets for opening weekend. That’s a great weekend to come… a little less crowded,” Correia said.

