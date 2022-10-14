Woman shares how home dialysis changed her life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Kidney Fund is raising awareness about home dialysis and other treatment advancements to improve quality of life for those living with kidney failure.

Kristal Bell, an American Kidney Fund Ambassador, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how she used to drive 40 miles round trip to get her life-saving dialysis for kidney failure.

It was not until 7 years later she learned that home dialysis was a possibility.

Michael Spigler, Vice President of Patient Support and Education at the American Kidney Fund, also joined in the conversation to share how people can get connected to resources.

