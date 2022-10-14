Woman injured, man detained after pedestrian crash in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in the hospital and a man is detained after a pedestrian crash in Frayser Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Range Line Road and Orman.

The woman was rushed to the hospital but her condition is unknown.

Memphis Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.