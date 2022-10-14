Advertise with Us
Woman injured, man detained after pedestrian crash in Frayser

(WCAX)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in the hospital and a man is detained after a pedestrian crash in Frayser Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Range Line Road and Orman.

The woman was rushed to the hospital but her condition is unknown.

Memphis Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation.

