Three 6 Mafia, Grizzlies create most Memphis collab ever

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of the most iconic groups in Memphis are joining forces.

Juicy J announced Friday that a new Three 6 Mafia and Memphis Grizzlies collaboration is on sale now.

The classic Grizzlies logo has been altered to feature the members of Three 6 Mafia as bears.

THREE 6 MAFIA X @bleacherreport x @memgrizz ITS OFFICIAL !!! NOW JUST WAIT UNTIL WE BRING HOME THE 🏆 L*NK IN BELOW https://t.co/HB3nVKRhgR pic.twitter.com/niCBirjHh8 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) October 14, 2022

The logo is featured on a jersey, hat, t-shirt and hoodie for sale at the Bleacher Report Shop.

“It feel good to be repped by the Grizzlies, because you know we rep the Grizzlies. It’s a Memphis thang. It’s a great feeling,” Three 6 Mafia says.

You can check out their products for sale by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.