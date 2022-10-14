Three 6 Mafia, Grizzlies create most Memphis collab ever
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of the most iconic groups in Memphis are joining forces.
Juicy J announced Friday that a new Three 6 Mafia and Memphis Grizzlies collaboration is on sale now.
The classic Grizzlies logo has been altered to feature the members of Three 6 Mafia as bears.
The logo is featured on a jersey, hat, t-shirt and hoodie for sale at the Bleacher Report Shop.
“It feel good to be repped by the Grizzlies, because you know we rep the Grizzlies. It’s a Memphis thang. It’s a great feeling,” Three 6 Mafia says.
You can check out their products for sale by clicking here.
