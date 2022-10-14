Suspect in 10-year-old’s murder given $2M bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 21-year-old charged in the murder of a 10-year-old and an adult is being held on a $2 million bond.

Allante McAbee is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

According to a police affidavit, McAbee told police he got into an argument with a woman and when she pulled out a knife, he pulled a gun and shot her several times.

McAbee says he then blacked out when he shot the 10-year-old and a 19-year-old.

The 19-year-old remains in critical condition.

McAbee is due back in court on October 19.

