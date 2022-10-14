Sunshine today before rain moves back in this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and cool this morning with temperatures in the 40s. We will have full sunshine this afternoon, which will help temperatures climb to the lower 80s. Temperatures will start dropping over the weekend with the arrival of a cold front.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 81 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear with a northwest wind at 5 mph and lows in the lower 50s to 60 degrees.

THE WEEKEND: The cold front could fire off a few isolated storms in the afternoon Saturday, but most of the rain will be in the evening. Some storms could have gusty winds and hail. Highs will be in the lower 80s with lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers early, highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: It will be much colder next week behind the front and many areas could see the season’s first frost. Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. There will be frost in most of the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be sunny and cool with high temperatures only in the upper 50s. Highs will climb back up to the 60s on Thursday.

