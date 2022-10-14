Study finds coffee could lower risk of cardiovascular disease; doctor weighs-in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A recent study found drinking two to three cups of coffee could lower your risk of cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Sushant Khaire, cardiologist with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share his thoughts on the study.

He also talked about the difference between ground coffee, instant coffee or decaffeinated coffee in terms of heart health.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

