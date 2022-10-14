Pole down, 2 in hospital after two-vehicle crash in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in the hospital, including one minor, after a crash on Peabody Avenue and South McLean Boulevard, police say.

Police say that one car struck a pole, and the other car overturned.

A woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

A juvenile was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

Police ask that drivers use caution in the area.

The scene of the crash. (Action News 5)

