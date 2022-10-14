Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Pole down, 2 in hospital after two-vehicle crash in Midtown

The scene of the crash.
The scene of the crash.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in the hospital, including one minor, after a crash on Peabody Avenue and South McLean Boulevard, police say.

Police say that one car struck a pole, and the other car overturned.

A woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

A juvenile was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

Police ask that drivers use caution in the area.

The scene of the crash.
The scene of the crash.(Action News 5)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screenshot from the viral video showing cars doing donuts at a busy Winchester intersection as...
MPD offers explanation following viral video of officer ‘doing nothing’ as cars perform donuts
Vehicle of suspect wanted in deadly Kroger gas station shooting
MPD: Man dead after shooting at Kroger gas station
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Meet the Manns
Meet the Manns
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

Latest News

They send a down payment on a property and then try to get a refund before the check clears. ...
BBB warns of new phone scam in the Mid-South
Hickory Hill Family Dollar
MPD searching for armed suspect in dollar store robbery, neighbors say store no longer safe
Allante McAbee, 21.
Police identify suspect charged in deadly shooting involving 10-year-old victim
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 13, 2022