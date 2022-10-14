Pole down, 2 in hospital after two-vehicle crash in Midtown
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in the hospital, including one minor, after a crash on Peabody Avenue and South McLean Boulevard, police say.
Police say that one car struck a pole, and the other car overturned.
A woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
A juvenile was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.
Police ask that drivers use caution in the area.
