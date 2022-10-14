Advertise with Us
Pedestrian dead after crash in southeast Shelby County

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that left one person dead Thursday night in southeast Shelby County.

The pedestrian was fatally struck on Highway 385 at Hacks Cross Road around 11 p.m.

Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene.

SCSO did not say if the driver responsible stayed on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

