Peach Cobbler Factory to open in Collierville

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A new dessert shop is opening its first location in the Mid-South.

Peach Cobbler Factory is set to open at noon Saturday in Collierville.

It will be located on Poplar Avenue, near Academy Sports + Outdoors and Hobby Lobby.

Peach Cobbler Factory opened its first location in Nashville in 2013 and is expanding across the country.

They offer 12 flavors of cobbler, six flavors of cinnamon rolls and 12 flavors of banana pudding.

They even offer dessert flights for anyone looking to sample.

Other Mid-South locations are in the works, including Starkville and Oxford in Mississippi as well as Germantown and Cordova in Tennessee.

