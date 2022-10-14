Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
New road permanently replaces old road in Bartlett

New road replaces old road in Bartlett
New road replaces old road in Bartlett(Bartlett Police Department)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett road will close permanently, and a new road will take its place starting soon.

Bartlett Police Department notified residents about Old Brownsville Road from SR-14 to Kirby Whitten Road closing

Starting Oct. 19, New Brownsville Road will open permanently as the East/West corridor to replace Old Brownsville Road.

Old Brownsville Road West of Springtree Drive will remain open to local traffic only, said police.

New Brownsville Road will open Wednesday, Oct 19. for the West/East traffic.

