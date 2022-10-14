New road permanently replaces old road in Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett road will close permanently, and a new road will take its place starting soon.

Bartlett Police Department notified residents about Old Brownsville Road from SR-14 to Kirby Whitten Road closing

Starting Oct. 19, New Brownsville Road will open permanently as the East/West corridor to replace Old Brownsville Road.

Old Brownsville Road West of Springtree Drive will remain open to local traffic only, said police.

New Brownsville Road will open Wednesday, Oct 19. for the West/East traffic.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.