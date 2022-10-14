Multi-vehicle crash near Kirby High School leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and five others are injured after a crash near Kirby High School.

Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kirby Parkway and Raines Road at 10 a.m.

One person died on the scene and five others were left injured.

MPD says the surviving victims were all taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. MPD asks that drivers avoid the area.

