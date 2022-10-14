Advertise with Us
MPD searching for armed suspect in dollar store robbery, neighbors say store no longer safe

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a Hickory Hill Family Dollar store at gunpoint on Wednesday.

Police say that just before 1 p.m., the suspect, armed with a rifle, demanded cash from the register along with Newport cigarettes.

Once officers arrived, the suspect had already left the scene.

But, according to a neighbor who lives just around the corner, this robbery isn’t surprising.

“For me, this might have been the third or fourth time,” said a nearby resident.

The Memphis police data hub shows that in the past three months, this store has been the target of several crimes, including six shopliftings, two simple assaults, one false pretense, and a business robbery.

It’s why many neighbors, including the one that lives nearby, say the recent crime has forced them to drive miles just to keep their house stocked with items they need.

“I go to Collierville or Olive branch. The neighborhood is just too bad around here, I don’t know... you just never know,” said a nearby neighbor.

Despite the neighbor doubting Family Dollar’s safety, they say they believe it’s a place others rely on.

“It’s a lot of people around here who depend on that; that walk there, that do not have a car, but they should out their security,” said a nearby neighbor.

The suspect still on the loose is described as a Black man in his late 20s with a low haircut.

He was wearing a black hoodie with a white letter R on the front with the words Rich Gang in white going down the sleeves, black pants, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

