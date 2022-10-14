MLGW president steps down as controversy over new leadership continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After nearly five years of service, the president and CEO of Memphis Light, Gas and Water will step down Friday.

Current MLGW President and CEO, J.T. Young, will say goodbye to the Mid-South Friday as he heads to Florida to work for a utility company there.

Finding his replacement has sparked some controversy between city leaders here in Memphis.

Young announced his decision to step down in late September.

Last week, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced his selection as City of Memphis COO Doug McGowen, appointing him as the next CEO of MLGW.

Memphis City Council members did not vote to approve that appointment, instead, they said there should be a national search for the next leader of the nation’s largest three-service utility company – MLGW.

That resolution for a national search passed at the city council meeting earlier this week with five council members voting ‘yes’ and five members abstaining.

This has been a back-and-forth between Strickland and the Memphis City Council for weeks.

Despite recent approval for a national search, council members have the appointment of McGowen back on their agenda for next Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.