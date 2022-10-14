Leader of Shelby County legislative delegation discusses sit-down with Governor Lee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Senator London Lamar, also the chair of the Shelby County Legislative Delegation, said legislators brought up a number of topics during the delegation’s sit-down with Governor Bill Lee on Wednesday.

Violent crime in Memphis has sparked strong responses from state leaders, including increased funding for police and TBI testing labs, and even forming a special legislative committee to address it.

Despite all this, Shelby County legislators say they want to be in the room when decisions about the Bluff City are made.

“We have been left out of the conversation,” said Senator London Lamar. “We have been left out of the decision-making. I want to make sure that the buck stops today, which is why I called a meeting with the governor in our delegation members in order for us to get the same page and over-emphasize that if you’re going to make a policy and legislation about violent crime, specifically talking about Memphis, you cannot write that policy without engaging with us first.”

Topics discussed at Thursday’s sit-down included finding ways to prevent juvenile crime, expanding mental health resources, and removing Shelby County from the state’s permitless carry law — a law Memphis and county leaders are strongly against.

“He [Gov. Lee] took a very unusual stance and did less talking, more listening,” said Lamar. “I can appreciate it for that. He did not make a statement on his stance on removing Shelby County from permitless carry.”

Rape kit testing by the TBI is one investigative tool that is back in the spotlight.

Governor Lee recently announced state funding for more lab workers in Jackson, Nashville and Knoxville.

“When TBI processes are working effectively and efficiently, then crime will be reduced,” Lee said.

Shelby County cases make up the majority of kits tested in the Jackson lab.

Lamar says she told the governor she’d like for Memphis to have its own lab.

She plans to discuss the delegation’s conversation with the governor with city leaders next.

“I don’t want anyone to think that we’re gonna let this crime problem shadow over all the good that Memphis has to offer, and so we’re going to do our best to get out that under control so we can continue to brag about how many Memphis is the city that everyone wants to be in,” said Lamar.

Senator Lamar is running for re-election in District 33.

Action News 5 reached out to the Republican and Independent candidates running against her for input on this story.

In a statement, Independent candidate Hastina Robinson told Action News 5:

“Moving forward as a community I believe all state officials should make it a priority to get ahold of the violence in our city. After the devastating attack on our city from a gentleman who I believe is suffering from mental illness, gun control along with rehabilitation should be in the front of everyone’s mind. Opening more mental health centers is just as big as a priority as getting these guns off our streets.”

Action News 5 did not hear back from the Republican candidate Frederick Tappan.

