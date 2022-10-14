Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to highlight “Day of the Dead” celebrations in Memphis.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Carruba
Memphis cheer coach named in federal Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
An in-progress look at the Memphis Sports and Events Center
First major event announced for Memphis Sports and Events Center
They send a down payment on a property and then try to get a refund before the check clears. ...
BBB warns of new phone scam in the Mid-South
Screenshot from the viral video showing cars doing donuts at a busy Winchester intersection as...
MPD offers explanation following viral video of officer ‘doing nothing’ as cars perform donuts
Vehicle of suspect wanted in deadly Kroger gas station shooting
MPD: Man dead after shooting at Kroger gas station

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
A $30 donation to the museum gets you a tumbler, a vinyl sticker, and a punch card for 10 free...
Study finds coffee could lower risk of cardiovascular disease; doctor weighs-in
Study finds coffee could lower risk of cardiovascular disease; doctor weighs-in
3 workers fall into grain bin in Mississippi, 1 of them dies