Front brings rain this weekend followed by the coldest air of the season next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arctic front is moving our way and will bring clouds, rain, and thunderstorms for much of the area this weekend. A few storms could be strong to severe Saturday night. Then cold, dry arctic air behind the front will settle in for much of next week and will likely bring the first widespread frost of the season.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds with rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a light West wind, and lows in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered light rain and drizzle along with high temperatures in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be sunny and chilly with afternoon highs only in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Wednesday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 70.

