Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation on Stateline Road

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A fatal motorcycle crash is under investigation near the Tennessee/Mississippi state line.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says traffic investigators are on the scene of the crash on Stateline Road at Berryman Drive in southeast Shelby County.

The motorcyclist died on the scene after colliding with a vehicle around 7:15 a.m., according to SCSO.

Stateline Road is shut down in both directions as deputies continue to investigate the crash.

