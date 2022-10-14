Clouds and a rain chances return for some areas this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunny this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph. Outdoor burning is discouraged with extremely low humidity levels.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a few clouds late. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine early with increasing clouds in the afternoon with highs in the 70s to low 80s. A few showers or storms are possible late in the afternoon through the evening. One or two storms may contain hail or high wind, especially in north MS. Scattered showers or storms will continue Saturday night with lows in lower 60s.

SUNDAY: A few showers may linger into Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: It will be chilly but sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s most of the week. Widespread frost is possible by Tuesday through Thursday morning.

