Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Chick-fil-A now selling full-size bottles of its popular salad dressings

Customers can now purchase Chick-fil-A salad dressings at select retail locations.
Customers can now purchase Chick-fil-A salad dressings at select retail locations.(Chick-fil-A)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Chick-fil-A fans can purchase some of the restaurant’s famous salad dressings at select retail locations starting this month.

The popular chicken restaurant said customers could purchase four different salad dressing flavors in 12-ounce bottles.

“We’ve worked hard with our supplier and retail partners to help bring these Chick-fil-A flavors into people’s homes,” said Michael Garrison, senior director of innovation and new ventures at Chick-fil-A.

The flavors include Avocado Lime Ranch, Garden Herb Ranch, Creamy Salsa and Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

“We love that our guests are enjoying our salad dressings in our restaurants and can now share them more easily with family and friends at home,” Garrison said.

The salad dressings at the start will only be sold at select Walmart, Kroger and Meijer stores in Cincinnati and Tennessee, but the fast-food chain said nationwide sales are planned for spring 2023.

Chick-fil-A previously landed in grocery stores a few years ago by offering its signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces for purchase.

“We saw excitement from customers around the launch of our bottled sauces in 2020, and we are thrilled to add more retail offerings for our fans,” Garrison said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Carruba
Memphis cheer coach named in federal Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
An in-progress look at the Memphis Sports and Events Center
First major event announced for Memphis Sports and Events Center
They send a down payment on a property and then try to get a refund before the check clears. ...
BBB warns of new phone scam in the Mid-South
Screenshot from the viral video showing cars doing donuts at a busy Winchester intersection as...
MPD offers explanation following viral video of officer ‘doing nothing’ as cars perform donuts
Vehicle of suspect wanted in deadly Kroger gas station shooting
MPD: Man dead after shooting at Kroger gas station

Latest News

A Kroger Mobile Market is shown in the Louisville, Kentucky, area. Kroger is seeking to expand...
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
FILE - A U.S. official says the Defense Department has gotten a request from Elon Musk to take...
Officials: Musk seeks US funds for Ukraine satellite network
Six states have filed a challenge in court.
Judge to decide challenge that seeks to halt President’s student loan forgiveness plan
Six states have filed a challenge in court.
Multiple legal challenges to shut down President’s student loan forgiveness plan
Three 6 Mafia x Memphis Grizzlies
Three 6 Mafia, Grizzlies create most Memphis collab ever