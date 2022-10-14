Bluff City Life: Mon., 10 October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Helping Children And Families Live Successfully pt. 1

Katie Jones | Director of Development, West Tennessee at Youth Villages

Stephanie Pugh | Regional Director, In-Home Services at Youth Villages

Welcome To The Hen House: Serving From A Food Truck pt. 1

Sobie Johnson | Chef and Owner of Flying Sobie’s

Enhance Your Beauty And Make A More Beautiful You pt. 1

Veronica Sanders, APRN | Registered Nurse and Clinical Skincare Therapist | Ivy Spa and Wellness

Longest Running 5K In Memphis

Amy Linthicum | YV5K Race Founder and Director at Youth Villages

Meribeth Labarreare | YV5K Race Director at Youth Villages

Chloe Alexander | Development Coordinator at Youth Villages, West Tennessee

