Bluff City Life: Mon., 10 October
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Helping Children And Families Live Successfully pt. 1
Katie Jones | Director of Development, West Tennessee at Youth Villages
Stephanie Pugh | Regional Director, In-Home Services at Youth Villages
Welcome To The Hen House: Serving From A Food Truck pt. 1
Sobie Johnson | Chef and Owner of Flying Sobie’s
Enhance Your Beauty And Make A More Beautiful You pt. 1
Veronica Sanders, APRN | Registered Nurse and Clinical Skincare Therapist | Ivy Spa and Wellness
Enhance Your Beauty And Make A More Beautiful You pt. 2
Veronica Sanders, APRN | Registered Nurse and Clinical Skincare Therapist | Ivy Spa and Wellness
Welcome To The Hen House: Serving From A Food Truck pt. 2
Sobie Johnson | Chef and Owner of Flying Sobie’s
Amy Linthicum | YV5K Race Founder and Director at Youth Villages
Meribeth Labarreare | YV5K Race Director at Youth Villages
Chloe Alexander | Development Coordinator at Youth Villages, West Tennessee
Gina Neely's wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard's
