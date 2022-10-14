Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bluff City Life: Mon., 10 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Helping Children And Families Live Successfully pt. 1

Katie Jones | Director of Development, West Tennessee at Youth Villages

Stephanie Pugh | Regional Director, In-Home Services at Youth Villages

Helping Children And Families Live Successfully Part 1

Katie Jones | Director of Development, West Tennessee at Youth Villages

Stephanie Pugh | Regional Director, In-Home Services at Youth Villages

Welcome To The Hen House: Serving From A Food Truck pt. 1

Sobie Johnson | Chef and Owner of Flying Sobie’s

Enhance Your Beauty And Make A More Beautiful You pt. 1

Veronica Sanders, APRN | Registered Nurse and Clinical Skincare Therapist | Ivy Spa and Wellness

Enhance Your Beauty And Make A More Beautiful You pt. 2

Veronica Sanders, APRN | Registered Nurse and Clinical Skincare Therapist | Ivy Spa and Wellness

Welcome To The Hen House: Serving From A Food Truck pt. 2

Sobie Johnson | Chef and Owner of Flying Sobie’s

Longest Running 5K In Memphis

Amy Linthicum | YV5K Race Founder and Director at Youth Villages

Meribeth Labarreare | YV5K Race Director at Youth Villages

Chloe Alexander | Development Coordinator at Youth Villages, West Tennessee

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Carruba
Memphis cheer coach named in federal Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
An in-progress look at the Memphis Sports and Events Center
First major event announced for Memphis Sports and Events Center
They send a down payment on a property and then try to get a refund before the check clears. ...
BBB warns of new phone scam in the Mid-South
Screenshot from the viral video showing cars doing donuts at a busy Winchester intersection as...
MPD offers explanation following viral video of officer ‘doing nothing’ as cars perform donuts
Vehicle of suspect wanted in deadly Kroger gas station shooting
MPD: Man dead after shooting at Kroger gas station

Latest News

Bluff City Life: Wed. 12 October
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 12 October pt. 1 of 8
Expanding Opportunities for Memphis Musicians
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 12 October pt. 2 of 8
Expanding Gambling Research And Treatment Services
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 12 October pt. 3 of 8
Stepping Up For Individuals With Down Syndrome
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 12 October pt. 4 of 8