Arrest made in string of Midtown robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police made an arrest in a string of robberies in Midtown.

The first happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Young Avenue.

Victims told police four men pulled up in a white SUV with guns, robbing two people.

The victims say they were ordered to get on the ground face down and empty their pockets.

The suspects then stole the man’s cell phone, keys and wallet and kicked him in the head, police say.

Another robbery happened on October 12 near 12:30 p.m. at the corner of Courtland Street and Florence Avenue.

The victim was walking when a white SUV pulled up and two men got out of the vehicle with guns, hit the victim on the head and stole his backpack, wallet, phone and jacket before kicking him and leaving, police say.

Another happened minutes later on Carr Avenue. The victim said a white SUV pulled alongside her and she was held at gunpoint and the suspects threatened to kill her. They stole her purse and debit card.

The SUV was located on October 13 on Tunica Street. A woman said her son was in possession of the vehicle during the incidents. Officers executed a search warrant and found a Glock with an extended magazine and took Ardell Nelson into custody.

Nelson is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery.

