2 MPD officers relieved of duty after fatal crash

The scene at Raines and Kirby
The scene at Raines and Kirby(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield and Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis Police officers are off the job after a fatal crash Friday morning.

One person was killed and five others were injured in the crash, which came as MPD was attempting to stop a Dodge Avenger.

Police laid down stop sticks to disable the Avenger, which they say was stolen.

The driver then allegedly ran a red light and crashed into four other vehicles at Kirby Parkway and Raines Road around 10 a.m.

Five others were injured in the crash; they are in the hospital in non-critical condition.

Two officers have been relieved of duty pending the results of the investigation.

