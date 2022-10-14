2 MPD officers relieved of duty after fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis Police officers are off the job after a fatal crash Friday morning.

One person was killed and five others were injured in the crash, which came as MPD was attempting to stop a Dodge Avenger.

Police laid down stop sticks to disable the Avenger, which they say was stolen.

The driver then allegedly ran a red light and crashed into four other vehicles at Kirby Parkway and Raines Road around 10 a.m.

Five others were injured in the crash; they are in the hospital in non-critical condition.

Two officers have been relieved of duty pending the results of the investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.