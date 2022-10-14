Advertise with Us
1 killed, 1 injured in fatal crash

Fatal car crash
Fatal car crash(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a fatal crash Friday afternoon.

A woman was pronounced dead on the scene, said police.

According to MPD, the crash took place on Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road.

One male was transported to the hospital non-critical.

Police are investigating the scene.

