1 killed, 1 injured in fatal crash
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a fatal crash Friday afternoon.
A woman was pronounced dead on the scene, said police.
According to MPD, the crash took place on Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road.
One male was transported to the hospital non-critical.
Police are investigating the scene.
