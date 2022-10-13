WWE college athlete recruiting tour makes first stop at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - For the first time ever, WWE is going around the country to different college campuses looking to get D1 athletes to join the world of wrestling!

Their first college tour kicked off in Oxford at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday.

Some Ole Miss student-athletes had the chance to speak with some real stars in the wrestling world and find out more about how to use their athletic abilities in a different way after they graduate.

They also got some advice from WWE superstars Raquel Rodriguez, Madcap Moss, and Big E.

All three are former student-athletes and say wrestling provided them with an opportunity to keep doing what they love.

“I really didn’t know what was next,” said Ettore Ewen, also known as Big E. “WWE this opportunity came out of nowhere. A job I took on a whim and 13 years later, it’s completely changed my life.”

Ole Miss is the first stop of WWE’s Campus Rush college athlete recruitment tour.

Rodriguez says getting the chance to wrestle on this level is a new and unique opportunity for student-athletes.

“It’s not all bells and whistles and easy when you’re going on this ride. It’s a fun ride but it’s a difficult ride,” Rodriguez said. “I think that’s where student-athletes really can excel because they had that in sports. They constantly have to wake up early, work hard, sacrifice their social life for their sport, for their competition. It’s the same with wrestling.”

Students also got the chance to learn more about the world of wrestling, even getting in on some trash talk and an opportunity to learn more about WWE’s Next In Line program.

Ole Miss senior and Rebelette Ali Mattox is the first dance athlete and Ole Miss student to sign with WWE.

“I thought that they wanted me to be a ring girl,” Mattox said. “And then I thought, WWE does not have ring girls. I had the opportunity to go to Wrestlemania in Dallas. I actually got to watch them in the WWE tryouts and that’s when it really clicked for me and how similar dance and wrestling actually is.”

Mattox won’t step into the ring until she graduates, but says she’s ready to get started and hopeful about a future in the world of dance and wrestling.

This is the first stop of the WWE Campus rush tour. You can find out where they’re headed next here.

