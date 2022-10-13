Advertise with Us
What is being done to find answers for long COVID?

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Up to 30% of patients develop long COVID, and the impact on the economy and healthcare system is already well into the billions of dollars.

Dr. Peter Rowe joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what it means to have long COVID and what is being done to find answers.

Dr. Rowe was also joined by Cynthia Adinig. Adinig had a mild COVID-19 infection early in the pandemic and is now sharing her experience with long COVID.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

This interview is courtesy of Solve Long Covid

