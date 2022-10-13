Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

FILE - Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike early Thursday morning occurred in...
FILE - Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike early Thursday morning occurred in the area around the capital city. It was not yet clear if there were any casualties.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Ukraine’s capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early Thursday morning, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth morning in a row following Russia’s massive, deadly assault across the country on Monday.

Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike occurred in the area around the capital city. It was not yet clear if there were any casualties.

Deputy head of the presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that “critical infrastructure facilities” in the area were hit, without offering any details on which ones.

U.S. prepares response to Russia. (CNN, TWITTER, TPYXANEWS, @MATTIA_N, @ECHOMADMAN, @GERASHCHENKO_EN, NORWEGIAN GOVERNMENT, STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE, CHAD J. MC)

In the southern city of Mykolaiv, overnight shelling destroyed a five-story apartment building as fighting continued along Ukraine’s southern front.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych said the building’s top two floors were completely destroyed in a single strike and the rest of the building was left in rubble. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

Early morning attacks on Ukraine’s southern front have become a daily occurrence as Kyiv’s forces push a counteroffensive aimed at recapturing territory occupied by Russia.

Attacks on Kyiv had become rare before the capital city was hit at least four times during Monday’s massive strikes, which killed at least 19 people and wounded more than 100 across the country.

Western leaders this week pledged to send more weapons to Ukraine, including air defense systems and weapons Kyiv has said are critical to defeating the invading Russian forces.

Ukraine’s military said this week that its current air defenses have shot down dozens of incoming Russian missiles and Shahed-136 drones, the so-called kamikaze drones that have played an increasingly deadly role in the war.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Screenshot from the viral video showing cars doing donuts at a busy Winchester intersection as...
MPD offers explanation following viral video of officer ‘doing nothing’ as cars perform donuts
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Vehicle of suspect wanted in deadly Kroger gas station shooting
MPD: Man dead after shooting at Kroger gas station
Meet the Manns
Meet the Manns

Latest News

Interim Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell, second from right, talks to city...
Los Angeles councilmen resist resignation in racism scandal
Three officers have been shot in Bristol, according to state police.
3 officers shot in Bristol, authorities say
FILE - The warehouse at the Maricopa County Elections Department stores all the equipment and...
Poll: Most in US say misinformation spurs extremism, hate
FILE - The panel is expected to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its...
Jan. 6 hearing promises ‘surprising’ details before election